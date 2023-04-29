Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)
- Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera picked up a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 11 of 102 games in 2022 (10.8%), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out of 102 (28.4%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He came around to score in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with two or more runs on 10 occasions (9.8%).
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.251
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.285
|.423
|SLG
|.394
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|34 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (53.2%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (17.0%)
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (36.2%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.8%)
|16 (29.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (27.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Davis (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
