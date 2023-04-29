Kris Bryant and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off at Coors Field on Saturday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Henry Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry to the mound for his second start of the season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Apr. 24 4.1 4 3 3 1 4

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks. He has driven in eight runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .323/.388/.570 so far this season.

Carroll hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .419 with six doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 3-for-4 2 0 0 6 2 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 25 hits with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and three walks. He has driven in eight runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .258/.298/.464 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has put up 30 hits with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He has a .309/.374/.443 slash line so far this season.

Bryant will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a walk and two RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Apr. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Phillies Apr. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and six RBI (25 total hits).

He's slashing .275/.389/.407 so far this season.

Blackmon brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Apr. 25 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Guardians Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 23 2-for-5 0 0 0 2

