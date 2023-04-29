Tommy Henry will toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12) on Saturday, April 29 against the Colorado Rockies (8-19), who will answer with Noah Davis. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 12.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Davis - COL (0-0, 0.93 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 21 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+100) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+120) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

