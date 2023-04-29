Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Coors Field against Tommy Henry, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 24th in baseball with 22 home runs. They average 0.8 per game.

Arizona ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (130 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 19th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.4 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Padres L 7-5 Home Drey Jameson Yu Darvish 4/24/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Tommy Henry Brad Keller 4/25/2023 Royals L 5-4 Home Ryne Nelson Brady Singer 4/26/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Zac Gallen Ryan Yarbrough 4/28/2023 Rockies W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kyle Freeland 4/29/2023 Rockies - Away Tommy Henry Noah Davis 4/30/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 5/2/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Jon Gray 5/3/2023 Rangers - Away Zac Gallen Andrew Heaney 5/5/2023 Nationals - Home Merrill Kelly Patrick Corbin 5/6/2023 Nationals - Home - -

