How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Coors Field against Tommy Henry, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 24th in baseball with 22 home runs. They average 0.8 per game.
- Arizona ranks 12th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Arizona has the No. 10 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (130 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 19th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.4 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.333).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Henry (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|L 5-4
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kyle Freeland
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Noah Davis
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|5/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Andrew Heaney
|5/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Patrick Corbin
|5/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
