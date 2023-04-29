Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kris Bryant and Pavin Smith will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks play at Coors Field on Saturday, at 8:10 PM ET.
The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -110. A 12.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|12.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games. For four consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 9.6 runs.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- Arizona has a record of 10-11 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 12 of 27 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-6
|7-6
|6-3
|9-9
|10-7
|5-5
