On Saturday, Corbin Carroll (batting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Davis. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 30 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .570. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Carroll is batting .571 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 18 of 27 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (37.0%).

Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in five games this season (18.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (11.1%).

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

