Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .237 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 13 games this year (52.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 10 of 25 games so far this year.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Davis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
