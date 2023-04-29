The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .237 with six doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 56.0% of his 25 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.
  • In 12.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker has driven home a run in 13 games this year (52.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 25 games so far this year.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
  • The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Davis (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
