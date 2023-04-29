Chris Paul and the rest of the Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 136-130 win versus the Clippers, Paul totaled 15 points, seven assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Paul's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5 Assists 8.5 8.9 7.3 PRA 27.5 27.1 27.8 PR 18.5 18.2 20.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.3



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Nuggets

Paul has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made five per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 37 25 6 2 7 1 1 3/31/2023 33 5 6 13 1 0 1 12/25/2022 41 17 4 16 0 1 2

