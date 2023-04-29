Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Noah Davis
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .176.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.16 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.3 per game).
- Davis (0-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Friday, April 21 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
