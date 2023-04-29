The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Noah Davis and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Noah Davis

Noah Davis TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .176.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 25 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine of 25 games (36.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (18.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings