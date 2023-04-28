The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and four RBI), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed has three doubles and a home run while batting .280.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Ahmed has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9).
