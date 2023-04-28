Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and four RBI), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has three doubles and a home run while batting .280.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on three occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9).
