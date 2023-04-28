Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (26.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year (30.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
