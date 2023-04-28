Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (26.1%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In seven games this year (30.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

