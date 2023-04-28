Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .267 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with multiple hits on six occasions (26.1%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In seven games this year (30.4%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
  • The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.