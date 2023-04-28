Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Marte has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has had an RBI in three games this season (12.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
  • In 12 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.