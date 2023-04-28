Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .258 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has had an RBI in three games this season (12.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
- In 12 games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.