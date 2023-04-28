Gabriel Moreno -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .288 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In nine games this season (45.0%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this season (15.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

