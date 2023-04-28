On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .239.

Longoria has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Longoria has had an RBI in five games this season.

In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings