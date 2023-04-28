On Friday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .239.
  • Longoria has had a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (21.4%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.04).
  • The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.