After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.8% of his games last season (59 of 102), Rivera got a base hit, and in 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 11 of 102 games last year, he left the yard (10.8%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 36 of his 102 games a year ago (35.3%), with more than one run scored 10 times (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 53 GP 44 .251 AVG .213 .299 OBP .285 .423 SLG .394 18 XBH 13 5 HR 7 20 RBI 20 38/11 K/BB 45/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 55 GP 47 34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%) 8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%) 19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%) 5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%) 16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)