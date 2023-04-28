The Colorado Rockies (8-18) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) in NL West play, at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (1-3) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (2-2) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet RM
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Coors Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

  • Kelly (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his sixth start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.8 walks per nine across five games.
  • He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
  • Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

  • Freeland (2-2) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
  • Freeland is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
  • Freeland heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.

