The Colorado Rockies (8-18) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) in NL West play, at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (1-3) for the Diamondbacks and Kyle Freeland (2-2) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (1-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.8 walks per nine across five games.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Kelly has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (2-2) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.

Freeland is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Freeland heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.

