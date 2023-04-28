Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) clash with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (8-18) in the series opener at Coors Field on Friday, April 28. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rockies have +105 odds to win. An 11-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (1-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (2-2, 4.28 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won four out of the five games in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Diamondbacks went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won six of 19 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+110) Emmanuel Rivera 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

