Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Freeland gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-125). The over/under is 11 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|11
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three consecutive games, Arizona and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 9.2 runs.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 80% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-1).
- Arizona has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-13-1 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they covered.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-6
|6-6
|6-3
|8-9
|10-7
|4-5
