Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.384), slugging percentage (.578) and total hits (29) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Carroll enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .600.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
