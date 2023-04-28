On Friday, Corbin Carroll (.513 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.384), slugging percentage (.578) and total hits (29) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .600.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 38.5% of them.
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 19.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.207 WHIP ranks 40th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 77th among qualifying pitchers this season.
