Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .227 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9).
