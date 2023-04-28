Christian Walker -- hitting .306 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .227 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%) Walker has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 12 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.04 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (35 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9).
