Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead in the series 3-2. The Avalanche are favored, with -155 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +135 moneyline odds.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have put together a 41-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 28-15 (winning 65.1%).
- The Avalanche have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 47 times, and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.
- Seattle is 14-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado went over once in its past 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.
- The Avalanche have conceded the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.3 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
