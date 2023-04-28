Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .183.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.28), 40th in WHIP (1.207), and 77th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.