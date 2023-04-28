The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .183.

Thomas has picked up a hit in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings