The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) 231 -285 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 230.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7) 231 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) 232.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -105 30.1
Jaylen Brown 26.5 -120 26.6
Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -115 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jaylen Brown or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.