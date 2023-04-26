Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .298 with three doubles and a home run.
- Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (40.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.37).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Yarbrough starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .294 against him over his seven games this season.
