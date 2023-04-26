On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .298 with three doubles and a home run.
  • Ahmed has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year (40.0%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.37).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Yarbrough starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .294 against him over his seven games this season.
