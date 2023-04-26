Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .267 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- In 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.37 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Yarbrough will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has put up a 7.62 ERA and averages 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .294 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.