The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .267 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.

In 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (27.3%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 22 games (40.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings