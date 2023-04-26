The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.195 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .278 with six doubles and six walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.

In nine games this season (45.0%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (45.0%), including three multi-run games (15.0%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

