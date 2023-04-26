Jose Herrera -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Ryan Yarbrough on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is hitting .227 with three walks.

Herrera has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.

Herrera has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

