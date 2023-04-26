After batting .257 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In six of 13 games this year (46.2%) Longoria has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Longoria has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings