The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)

  • Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera had a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 102 games he played in last season, he went yard in 11 of them (10.8%), hitting a home run in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He touched home plate in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with more than one run on 10 occasions (9.8%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
53 GP 44
.251 AVG .213
.299 OBP .285
.423 SLG .394
18 XBH 13
5 HR 7
20 RBI 20
38/11 K/BB 45/12
0 SB 1
55 GP 47
34 (61.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (53.2%)
8 (14.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (17.0%)
19 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (36.2%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.8%)
16 (29.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (27.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
  • Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Yarbrough will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .294 against him this season. He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
