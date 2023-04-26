Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Emmanuel Rivera, who went 1-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate (2022)
- Rivera hit .233 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.8% of his 102 games last season, Rivera had a hit. He also had 16 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 102 games he played in last season, he went yard in 11 of them (10.8%), hitting a home run in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 102 (28.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He touched home plate in 35.3% of his games last year (36 of 102), with more than one run on 10 occasions (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.251
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.285
|.423
|SLG
|.394
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|20
|38/11
|K/BB
|45/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|47
|34 (61.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (53.2%)
|8 (14.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (17.0%)
|19 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (36.2%)
|5 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.8%)
|16 (29.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (27.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Yarbrough will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old left-hander has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .294 against him this season. He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.