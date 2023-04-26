Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12) and the Kansas City Royals (6-18) facing off at Chase Field (on April 26) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Diamondbacks.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (3-1) for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

Arizona has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -275 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Arizona has scored the ninth-most runs in the majors this season with 119.

The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).

Diamondbacks Schedule