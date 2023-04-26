The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .226 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Walker has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings