Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .226 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (39.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Yarbrough makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old lefty has seven appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .294 against him over his seven appearances this season.
