Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) go head to head with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on NBA TV with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26

Wednesday, April 26 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks' Last Game

On Monday, the Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114, led by Jimmy Butler with 56 points (plus two assists and nine rebounds). Brook Lopez was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 36 points while chipping in zero assists and 11 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 36 11 0 2 3 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 10 13 1 2 0 Jrue Holiday 14 7 4 2 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 56 9 2 0 1 3 Bam Adebayo 15 8 2 1 1 0 Caleb Martin 12 9 1 2 0 2

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 31.1 points per game (fifth in league) and 11.8 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 5.7 assists.

Holiday paces his squad in assists per contest (7.4), and also puts up 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lopez is putting up 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis is putting up 14.1 points, 1.5 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Grayson Allen averages 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists.

Butler paces the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.4 3.9 5.2 1.2 0.1 1.1 Jrue Holiday MIL 14.3 5 6.6 1 0.2 2 Bam Adebayo MIA 11.2 5.9 2.3 1 0.2 0 Bobby Portis MIL 14 8.9 1.1 0.6 0.3 2.2 Brook Lopez MIL 15.2 4 0.7 0.7 1.4 0.9 Caleb Martin MIA 9.3 4.6 2.1 1.2 0 0.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.