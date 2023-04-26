The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while batting .188.
  • In 34.8% of his 23 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Yarbrough starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .294 against him this season. He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
