The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while batting .188.

In 34.8% of his 23 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings