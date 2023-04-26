Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while batting .188.
- In 34.8% of his 23 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 23 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Thomas has driven in a run in six games this season (26.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven of 23 games (30.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.37).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- Yarbrough starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 31-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .294 against him this season. He has a 7.62 ERA and 3.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven appearances.
