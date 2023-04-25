The Phoenix Suns (45-37) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Suns will try for another victory over the Clippers following a 112-100 win in their matchup on Saturday. In the Suns' win, Kevin Durant scored 31 points (and added 11 rebounds and six assists), while Russell Westbrook scored 37 in the losing effort for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee), Paul George: Out (Leg)

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

On offense, the Suns have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 115.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 113.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Phoenix makes 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns average 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (17th in the league), and allow 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -12.5 224

