Player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others are available when the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 10.5 (-139) 0.5 (-167)

The 18 points Ayton has scored per game this season is 2.5 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (15.5).

Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 2.7 less than his over/under on Tuesday (30.5).

He averages 1.0 less rebound than his prop bet Tuesday of 5.5.

Booker's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.

He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 7.5 (-110) 5.5 (+105) 2.5 (+110)

The 29.1 points Kevin Durant scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

Durant has collected 6.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Durant has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 1.5 (-161)

The 25.5-point over/under for Westbrook on Tuesday is 9.6 higher than his scoring average.

Westbrook has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Westbrook's assist average -- 7.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (8.5).

Westbrook has made 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+120)

Mason Plumlee's 10.8 points per game average is 5.3 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Plumlee's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 3.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Plumlee's season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 1.6 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

