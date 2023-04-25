Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Clippers are 12.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC. The Suns have a 3-1 series lead.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Clippers (+ 12.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.2% more often than the Clippers (40-42-0) this season.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the total in 48.8% of its games this season (40 of 82), the same percentage as Phoenix and its opponents (40 of 82).
- The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .300 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (9-21).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix ranks 17th in the NBA with 113.6 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 111.6 points allowed per game.
- The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
- The Suns rank 13th in the NBA with 12.2 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's buckets) and 36.2% from beyond the arc (29%).
