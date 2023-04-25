After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Pavin Smith and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .355 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in six games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

