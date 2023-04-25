Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .263 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .256 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 21 games (38.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Singer (1-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has an 8.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.