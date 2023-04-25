Kevin Durant and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 22, Durant posted 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 112-100 win against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Durant's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.1 27.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.8 Assists 5.5 5.0 4.7 PRA 41.5 40.7 39.1 PR -- 35.7 34.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Clippers

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are 12th in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

Kevin Durant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 45 31 11 6 3 0 0 4/20/2023 42 28 6 5 1 0 2 4/18/2023 44 25 6 5 0 2 1 4/16/2023 45 27 9 11 3 2 1 11/12/2022 35 27 6 3 3 2 2

