Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
  • Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.
  • In 72.7% of his 22 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).
  • He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals will send Singer (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.