Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 in his last games.

In 72.7% of his 22 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Marte has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.6%).

He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

