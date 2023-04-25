After hitting .195 with a double, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Rojas has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits six times (31.6%).

In 19 games played this year, he has not homered.

In eight games this season (42.1%), Rojas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings