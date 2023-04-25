Geraldo Perdomo -- hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .367 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Perdomo has driven home a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings