Geraldo Perdomo -- hitting .367 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is hitting .367 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Perdomo has driven home a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.47).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Singer (1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
