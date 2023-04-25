Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .290 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Moreno has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.47).
- The Royals surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- Singer (1-2) takes the mound for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has an 8.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.