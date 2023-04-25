Gabriel Moreno -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .290 with four doubles, a home run and two walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Moreno has driven in a run in nine games this season (47.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings