On Tuesday, April 25, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (5-17) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-145). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-0, 4.91 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (1-2, 8.14 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win five times (22.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-8.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alek Thomas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+145) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Josh Rojas 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 22nd 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.