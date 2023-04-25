How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 21 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .425.
- The Diamondbacks are fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average.
- Arizona ranks 11th in runs scored with 110 (4.8 per game).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.353).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Nelson is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Wacha
|4/21/2023
|Padres
|W 9-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Seth Lugo
|4/22/2023
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Joe Musgrove
|4/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-5
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Yu Darvish
|4/24/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Brad Keller
|4/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Brady Singer
|4/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|4/28/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Noah Davis
|4/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Kyle Freeland
|4/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Ureña
|5/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
