Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 112-100 win over the Clippers, Booker put up 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Booker, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.8 28.3 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 4.2 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.9 PRA 41.5 37.8 38.4 PR -- 32.3 32.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.9



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Devin Booker has made 9.9 shots per game, which accounts for 15.3% of his team's total makes.

Booker is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 41 30 9 7 3 0 3 4/20/2023 45 45 6 3 3 2 3 4/18/2023 45 38 1 9 4 0 1 4/16/2023 43 26 1 3 0 3 4 2/16/2023 35 19 3 9 1 1 0 12/15/2022 35 14 4 4 1 0 1 10/23/2022 35 35 1 4 5 0 1

