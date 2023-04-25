Devin Booker NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Clippers - April 25
Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.
With prop bets available for Booker, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|27.8
|28.3
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.5
|4.2
|Assists
|5.5
|5.5
|5.9
|PRA
|41.5
|37.8
|38.4
|PR
|--
|32.3
|32.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|1.9
Devin Booker Insights vs. the Clippers
- This season, Devin Booker has made 9.9 shots per game, which accounts for 15.3% of his team's total makes.
- Booker is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- The Clippers are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 113.1 points per game.
- Allowing 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers have conceded 12.2 makes per contest, 12th in the league.
Devin Booker vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/22/2023
|41
|30
|9
|7
|3
|0
|3
|4/20/2023
|45
|45
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4/18/2023
|45
|38
|1
|9
|4
|0
|1
|4/16/2023
|43
|26
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2/16/2023
|35
|19
|3
|9
|1
|1
|0
|12/15/2022
|35
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|10/23/2022
|35
|35
|1
|4
|5
|0
|1
