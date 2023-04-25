Corbin Carroll and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 25 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 31st in slugging.

Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 24 games this season, with multiple hits in 37.5% of those games.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year (20.8%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (50.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings