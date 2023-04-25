Christian Walker -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .241 with five doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Walker has picked up a hit in 54.5% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (50.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 22 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 12
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Singer (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.14, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
