The Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Paul had 19 points, nine assists, three steals and three blocks in his last game, which ended in a 112-100 win against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Paul's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.8 Assists 9.5 8.9 7.6 PRA 28.5 27.1 27.3 PR -- 18.2 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Chris Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers

Paul has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per contest.

The Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 38 19 4 9 3 3 3 4/20/2023 41 11 6 7 1 1 3 4/18/2023 38 16 4 8 0 1 1 4/16/2023 39 7 11 10 1 0 2 2/16/2023 33 5 3 11 0 0 4 12/15/2022 36 15 7 13 2 1 2 10/23/2022 33 7 8 11 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Paul or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.