Chris Paul NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Clippers - April 25
The Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul included, take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll break down Paul's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|13.9
|14.9
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.3
|4.8
|Assists
|9.5
|8.9
|7.6
|PRA
|28.5
|27.1
|27.3
|PR
|--
|18.2
|19.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Chris Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Chris Paul Insights vs. the Clippers
- Paul has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 4.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.
- Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league defensively.
- The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 25 per contest.
- The Clippers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Chris Paul vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/22/2023
|38
|19
|4
|9
|3
|3
|3
|4/20/2023
|41
|11
|6
|7
|1
|1
|3
|4/18/2023
|38
|16
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|4/16/2023
|39
|7
|11
|10
|1
|0
|2
|2/16/2023
|33
|5
|3
|11
|0
|0
|4
|12/15/2022
|36
|15
|7
|13
|2
|1
|2
|10/23/2022
|33
|7
|8
|11
|1
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Paul or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.