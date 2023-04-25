Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Royals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .182 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 22 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year, Thomas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.47 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Royals will send Singer (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together an 8.14 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
